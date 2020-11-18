PE firm partners with Denver women's health group with 6 clinics, surgery center

Shore Capital Partners entered into a deal with Denver-based Women's Health Group, the firm announced Nov. 18.

Women's Health Group has six clinical locations, a midwifery practice, a birthing center and a surgery center. The practice performs medical and surgical OB-GYN services.

Shore partnered with the practice's six physician partners.

Women's Health Group was founded in 1994 by Stephen Volin, MD. On the transaction, he said, "We are delighted to partner with Shore as they share our vision to deliver clinical excellence alongside a comprehensive patient experience."

