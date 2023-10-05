Big moves from Optum: 3 deals in 1 month

Optum has inked three major deals in the last month.

1. Optum struck a deal with Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care. Under the deal's terms, Optum will hire more than 800 of its employees and manage the independent health system's revenue cycle management, information technology, informatics, analytics and inpatient care management. The four-hospital system, which includes an ASC, employs more than 1,000 physicians.

2. Optum's $1.51 billion acquisition of health technology firm EMIS Group has been approved by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority. EMIS supplies data management systems to the U.K.'s National Health Service, including the electronic patient record system used by most NHS general practitioners.

3. Shareholders of Amedisys, a Baton Rouge, La.-based home and hospice care provider, approved a $3.3 billion acquisition by Optum. However, the deal is already facing scrutiny from the Justice Department, which requested additional information about the proposed merger in August and extended the waiting period for the deal under federal law.