ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Ohio medical office building sells for $2M

A medical office building in Centerville, Ohio, has sold for $2 million, according to an Aug. 28 report from the Dayton Business Journal.

The 8,400-square-foot medical office building sold to Walz Kraft Capital Partners, a Chicago-based real estate firm that targets medical office buildings and currently owns 16 properties. 

The two-story facility was acquired from GPS Dental, a dental services organization with 94 practices across 25 states. 

It is fully leased to a dentist operating at the site who provides cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, holistic dentistry, family dentistry and oral surgery, the report said. 

