Ohio hospital to end outpatient activity: 3 things ASCs need to know

McLaren St. Luke's in Maumee, Ohio, said it will cease all outpatient services by mid-May.
Here are three more things to know:
- The hospital cited years of declining revenues and an unstable reimbursement environment as the reasons for closing.
- Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care and Cincinnati-based Mercy Health are working on a purchase agreement. With the deal, Mercy will acquire McLaren St. Luke's facilities, land and physical assets.
- Mercy said it expects to offer employment opportunities to many of the hospital's physicians and employees.