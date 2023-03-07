ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Ohio hospital to end outpatient activity: 3 things ASCs need to know

McLaren St. Luke's in Maumee, Ohio, said it will cease all outpatient services by mid-May. 

Here are three more things to know:

  1. The hospital cited years of declining revenues and an unstable reimbursement environment as the reasons for closing.
  2. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care and Cincinnati-based Mercy Health are working on a purchase agreement. With the deal, Mercy will acquire McLaren St. Luke's facilities, land and physical assets.
  3. Mercy said it expects to offer employment opportunities to many of the hospital's physicians and employees. 

