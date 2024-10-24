Novant enters the South Carolina market: 5 things for ASCs to know

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health entered the South Carolina market earlier this year with a $2.4 million acquisition of three hospitals and their affiliated physician clinics, previously owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Novant Senior Vice President Jason Bernd recently discussed the system's plans for South Carolina with Becker's.

Here are five takeaways for ASCs:

1. "We wanted to be in these markets for a long time, and I think that with this acquisition, it was an opportunity we had to take," Mr. Bernd told Becker's. "And even though we really do want to focus on more of an ambulatory strategy, we started with the acquisition of three hospitals because it really helps us establish our footprint and get our resources focused and going."

2. Novant is developing strategies for outpatient care in the state, including surgery centers and ambulatory infusion with urgent care.

3. The system is also planning several outpatient campuses in Bluffton, S.C., which Mr. Bernd told Becker's is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. These plans include a freestanding emergency department, surgery centers, imaging services, urgent care, primary care and specialty care.

4. Novant anticipates closing its acquisition of a 200-provider urgent-care group from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina on Nov. 1. It is also investing in ASCs in the Charleston, S.C., market.

5. Mr. Bernd also told Becker's that South Carolina has "positive tailwinds" that make it an attractive state, including population growth and the deregulation of certificate-of-need laws. South Carolina will fully repeal CON laws, effective Jan. 1, 2027.