New York, Connecticut orthopedic practices enter into strategic partnership

Harrison, N.Y.-based Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists entered into a strategic partnership with Orthopedic Associates of Middletown (Conn.).

Orthopedic Associates of Middletown will leverage Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists' capital resources for growth.

Some potential expansions include additional locations and patient-centric care offerings.

Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists now has an affiliated network of 34 physicians, 350 employees and seven locations in central and southern Connecticut and New York.

