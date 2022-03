Real estate company JLL arranged an $8.1 million loan to refinance a medical office building in Bedminster, N.J., REBusiness Online reported March 31.

The 38,925-square-foot building is 85 percent leased to at least 13 providers offering radiology, optometry, family and cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, orthopedics and sports medicine, among other specialties.

The 10-year, fixed-rate loan was arranged through financial service company National Life Group.