Nebraska health system relocates joint-venture ASC — 3 details

Norfolk, Neb.-based Faith Regional Health Services relocated its surgery center.

Three details:

1. Faith Regional Surgery Center opened in its new location Feb. 24. It is now on the first floor of Faith Regional's South Medical Office, a 130,000-square-foot medical office building.

2. With six operating rooms and 20-plus patient rooms, the outpatient surgery center doubles the size of Faith Regional's former center.

3. Faith Regional Surgery Center is a joint venture between physicians and Faith Regional.

