Montecito Medical Real Estate buys two medical office buildings for $15.9M

Montecito Medical Real Estate purchased a pair of medical office buildings in Arkansas for $15.9 million from Hunter Haynes, a real estate developer, TB&P reports.

What you should know:

1. The buildings total 35,743 square feet.

2. Rogers-based Mercy Hospital of Northwest Arkansas has long-term leases for both buildings.

3. The hospital provides internal medicine, rheumatology and orthopedic care out of the buildings, which also house an ASC.

4. This is Montecito's first acquisition in Arkansas.

