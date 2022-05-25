Montecito Medical acquires ASC property where 130 physicians practice

National medical office property owner Montecito Medical finalized the purchase of the Cypress Surgery Center building in Wichita, Kan., on May 25.

The 33,600-square-foot medical building houses more than 130 physicians providing services including orthopedic surgery, gastroenterology, general surgery, OB-GYN, ophthalmology, oral surgery, pain management, urology, ENT and plastic surgery.

The Wichita building is Montecito's first center in Kansas.

"Wichita represents an excellent market opportunity for us, and we look forward to making many more medical real estate investments across this area," Montecito CEO Chip Conk said in a May 25 news release by the organization.