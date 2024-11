A 22,097-square-foot medical office building in Bridgeton, Mo., has changed hands for $8.8 million, according to a Nov. 5 report from REBusiness Online.

The property is anchored by St. Louis Heart and Vascular, which has more than 17 years remaining on its lease.

The facility was sold by an out-of-state developer and acquired by Montecito Medical, one of the largest privately held acquirers of medical real estate in the country.