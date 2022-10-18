Missouri hospital ASC lands $2.3M investment

Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital has been approved for more than $2.3 million in federal and state funding for a new ASC, Ozark Radio News reported Oct. 15.

The building's shell has already been constructed, the report said. The facility is designed to house two operating rooms, an endoscopy suite and perioperative preparation and recovery areas.

The hospital will use the funds to buy and install surgery-related equipment, the report said. The ASC is expected to be complete in 2023.