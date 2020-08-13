Michigan health system to absorb Ohio hospital — 4 insights

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care finalized its agreement to absorb Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital, local NBC affiliate 24 News reports.

What you should know:

1. The Ohio Attorney General approved the merger, which will take place Oct. 1.

2. McLaren will make extensive improvements at St. Luke's, including renovating its intensive care center and surgical suites.

3. McLaren also plans to build a cancer center and an orthopedic, neurology and spine center.

4. St. Luke's will be rebranded as McLaren St. Luke's Hospital once the merger closes.

