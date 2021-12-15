Medical group deals up 119%

Physician practices and medical groups were a hot target for buyers in 2021, according to a PwC report.

The report includes data from a 12-month span ending Nov. 15.

Four highlights:

1. There were 407 deals targeting physician groups.

2. Physician group deals were up 119 percent from the previous year. Between 2017 and 2019, there were 200 to 250 deals per year.

3. Value for the physician medical group deals hit $5.5 billion, up 55 percent from last year.

4. The potential for CMS pay cuts in 2022 and other challenging economics around physician practices could mean more consolidation and private equity roll-ups next year, according to the report.