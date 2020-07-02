Medical Facilities Corp. sells $25M worth of land

Medical Facilities Corp. closed the sale of the real estate assets underlying Mishawaka, Ind.-based United Medical and Surgical Hospital for $25 million.

The firm announced plans for the transaction in February. The gross proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down the firm's operating credit facility.

Medical Facilities Corp. did not disclose the buyer.

