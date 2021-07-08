MedCraft acquires TriHealth ASC in Ohio

Minneapolis-based MedCraft Investment Partners acquired a TriHealth ASC in Ohio, according to a July 8 email.

Physician-owned, Cincinnati-based TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Surgery Center West features four operating rooms and two procedure rooms managed by TriHealth.

This is MedCraft's second TriHealth acquisition and second acquisition in Ohio. The company acquired 18,536-square-foot Kenwood One TriHealth Orthopedic & Sports Institute in January.

"Our acquisition focus helps health systems like TriHealth to preserve capital, enhance their employed physician network and enable physician groups to generate proceeds from the sale of their previously owned buildings," said Stephen Buckeridge, MedCraft's Cincinnati-based development principal.