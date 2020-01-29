Lewiston Orthopedics opens remodeled surgery center

Lewiston (Idaho) Orthopedics finished updating and expanding its surgery center.

Tours of the renovated Lewis & Clark Outpatient Surgery facility in Lewiston will be offered Feb. 4 during an open house for the public and local medical professionals.

Lewiston Orthopedics is a division of Catalyst Medical Group.

"We have a dedicated investment in the future or our community, and we are proud to share our latest advancements and take time to connect with patients, area residents and local medical professionals," said Lewiston Orthopedics foot and ankle surgeon Timothy Flock, MD.

