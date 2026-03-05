Surgery Partners acquires vascular ASC operator

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has acquired Preferred Vascular Group, an operator of ASCs focused on specialty dialysis access procedures.

Preferred Vascular Group has eight ASCs in Georgia and Ohio with a team of 16 physicians and employees, according to a March 4 news release Ziegler, which advised PVG in the transaction.

PVG’s management team will continue to lead the new operating entity with backing from Surgery Partners.

The partnership allows Surgery Partners to enter the $6 billion dialysis access market that has more than 2 million procedures each year, the release said.

Surgery Partners is one of the largest ASC operators in the U.S., supporting more than 200 centers across 33 states.