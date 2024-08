Two medical office buildings in Paducah, Ky., have been acquired by Montecito Medical Real Estate for $15 million, according to an Aug. 7 report from REBusiness Online.

The two properties total 62,000 square feet. The seller was not disclosed, according to the report.

They are both fully occupied by Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, an orthopedic affiliate of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.