Kaiser Permanente's massive physician workforce

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is a major employer of physicians that continues to make significant plays in the ASC space.

Here are five numbers highlighting Kaiser's physician workforce:

1. Kaiser Permanente currently has roughly 24,605 physicians across all regions, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

2. There are eight physician groups under the Kaiser Permanente umbrella.

3. Here is a breakdown of the physician workforce by geographic region:

4. Kaiser physicians are employed by the medical groups, which contract exclusively with Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and hospitals, the spokesperson told Becker's.

5. The health system also has 73,618 nurses, and 75,000 allied health professionals across 40 hospitals and 614 medical facilities, according to the health system's website.