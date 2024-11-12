Kaiser Permanente's ASC strategy

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is a massive player in the healthcare industry and continues to make significant plays in the ASC space, marked by increasingly large deals to expand their presence and a series of ASC purchases and developments.

New ASC developments and acquisitions

In July 2023, Kaiser shared plans to expand its West Los Angeles Medical Center Campus to an ASC and medical office building. Pending city approval, Kaiser will break ground on the 63,000-square-foot facility in 2025.

In February, the system purchased SCA Health's Antelope Valley Surgery Center in Lancaster, Calif., which was set to close prior to the sale, which it re-opened in June. It also expanded services in Woodland Hills, Calif., to include another outpatient clinic.

Medical office building acquisitions

On March 1, Kaiser submitted approval documents to build a five-story medical office building in Sacramento, Calif., adjacent to the planned location of a 312-bed hospital.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan also purchased a medical office building in Santa Clarita, Calif., for $67 million.

In November 2023, Kaiser acquired 507,237 square feet of medical office space in Washington for $198 million. It had been occupying space in the building since 2011, but expanded when the other tenants declined to renew their leases.

Macro-level consolidation

In September, Kaiser Permanente and Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health expanded their partnership through a long-term agreement to share a fully integrated EHR system in Colorado. The deal also integrated Kaiser employees and physicians into four CommonSpirit hospitals in the state.

In June, Kaiser's nonprofit Risant Health entered a definitive agreement to acquire Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

In March, Washington-based Risant Health, part of Kaiser Permanente, acquired Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health.

Joint ventures

The health system also expanded its relationship with Denver-based HCA HealthOne, part of HCA, to provide additional healthcare access in central Denver.