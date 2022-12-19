Jefferson Health, Independence Blue Cross reaffirm partnership

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and insurer Independence Blue Cross renewed their long-term contract to develop care in the region.

The companies have worked to introduce value-based care to provide affordable, quality team-based care, according to a Dec. 19 news release from Independence Blue Cross.

The partners intend to combat health inequities using methods including developing telehealth services, integrating physical and mental health and improving maternal and cardiovascular health, according to the release.

The contract, which includes Einstein Healthcare Network in Philadelphia and Jefferson Health's New Jersey division, will go into effect Jan. 1.