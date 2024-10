A Georgia-based real estate company has purchased a medical office building in Ankeny, Iowa, for $31.7 million, according to an Oct. 23 report from the Business Record.

The medical office building is anchored by Des Moines, Iowa-based Mercy Medical North, according to the report.

The Ankeny property is two stories, 100,751 square feet and was built in 2024. The property is valued at $24.7 million.