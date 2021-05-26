Investment group to spend $100M on outpatient medical office buildings

Savlan Capital has acquired a slew of outpatient medical office buildings and plans to inject $100 million on more properties through 2021, GlobeSt.com reported May 26.

The real estate investment group recently purchased the properties of six single-tenant medical office buildings for $13.4 million. Its most recent acquisition was a 5,125-square-foot facility in Norman, Okla., which is occupied by Direct Orthopedic Care.

Other medical office building transactions were completed in Texas, New Mexico, Florida, Ohio and Alabama.

Savlan traditionally focused on multifamily, flex and office properties, but "saw the value of having medical tenants for being e-commerce proof, recession-proof and pandemic-proof," CEO Zusha Tenenbaum told the publication.