Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska, is buying an independently owned ASC — Surgery Center of Kenai — for nearly $10 million, radio station KDLL reported July 8.

Surgery Center of Kenai is the only for-profit center of its kind on the Alaskan peninsula, according to KDLL. It was founded in 2014 and has two operating rooms.

Central Peninsula Hospital is purchasing the ASC for $9,120,000.