Humana to acquire bankrupt Florida multispecialty group

A Humana subsidiary will acquire Miami Beach, Fla.-based Clinical Care Medical Centers for $45 million after the multispecialty group sought Chapter 11 protection Oct. 13.

Here are five things ASCs need to know:

1. The Humana subsidiary, Conviva, operates more than 300 locations in 15 states under the Conviva and CenterWell Senior Primary Care brands.

2. The transaction is expected to close in the next 60 days, subject to federal and state regulatory approvals, and will integrate CCMC into CenterWell’s Primary Care Organization.

3. Paul McBride, CEO of Clinical Care Medical Centers, told Becker's in a statement: "The [Chapter 11] filing has the support of CCMC’s lenders who have agreed to provide a $10 million credit facility to fund CCMC’s operations and other administrative expenses. We expect that CCMC’s operations will not be affected by the filing."

4. Conviva and CCMC will be working to ensure patient care while the medical group goes through the bankruptcy process.

5. Clinical Care Medical Centers, founded in 1997. is a value-based, multispecialty group with a portfolio of more than 25 centers across Florida and offers over 10,000 patient services and specialties.

"This transaction aligns with Conviva’s ongoing expansion efforts, supported through strategic investments and targeted acquisitions, and reinforces Conviva’s commitment to providing quality, personalized, senior-focused care that delivers superior patient health outcomes," a spokesperson for Humana told Becker's.