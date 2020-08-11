How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Aug: 5: $29.45

Aug. 6: $29.36

Aug. 7: $29.15

Aug: 10: $29.75

Aug: 11 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $29.82

Percent change: 1.26 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Aug: 5: $130.37

Aug. 6: $132.20

Aug. 7: $130.24

Aug: 10: $132.48

Aug: 11 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $132.86

Percent change: 1.91 percent

Surgery Partners:

Aug: 5: $19.31

Aug. 6: $20.19

Aug. 7: $19.85

Aug: 10: $20.18

Aug: 11 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $20.38

Percent change: 5.54 percent

More articles on physicians:

What CMS' proposal to eliminate the inpatient only list means for ASCs

21 surgery center developments costing $10M+

'We want people to understand why we're upset' — 5 surgery, specialty group leaders on CMS' proposed 2021 fee schedule

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.