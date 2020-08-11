How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Aug: 5: $29.45
Aug. 6: $29.36
Aug. 7: $29.15
Aug: 10: $29.75
Aug: 11 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $29.82
Percent change: 1.26 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Aug: 5: $130.37
Aug. 6: $132.20
Aug. 7: $130.24
Aug: 10: $132.48
Aug: 11 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $132.86
Percent change: 1.91 percent
Surgery Partners:
Aug: 5: $19.31
Aug. 6: $20.19
Aug. 7: $19.85
Aug: 10: $20.18
Aug: 11 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $20.38
Percent change: 5.54 percent
