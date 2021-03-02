How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Feb. 24: $52.86
Feb. 25: $51.08
Feb. 26: $51
March 1: $52.87
March 2 (at 10 a.m. EST): $53.66
Percent change: 1.51 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Feb. 24: $175.43
Feb. 25: $175.04
Feb. 26: $172
March 1: $175.45
March 2 (at 10 a.m. EST): $177.45
Percent change: 1.15 percent
Surgery Partners:
Feb. 24: $39.10
Feb. 25: $37.85
Feb. 26: $39.47
March 1: $41.49
March 2 (at 10 a.m. EST): $41.64
Percent change: 6.5 percent
