How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Feb. 24: $52.86

Feb. 25: $51.08

Feb. 26: $51

March 1: $52.87

March 2 (at 10 a.m. EST): $53.66

Percent change: 1.51 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Feb. 24: $175.43

Feb. 25: $175.04

Feb. 26: $172

March 1: $175.45

March 2 (at 10 a.m. EST): $177.45

Percent change: 1.15 percent

Surgery Partners:

Feb. 24: $39.10

Feb. 25: $37.85

Feb. 26: $39.47

March 1: $41.49

March 2 (at 10 a.m. EST): $41.64

Percent change: 6.5 percent

More articles on physicians:

Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value

Physician practices are a hot target: 45 sales in January

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.