How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Nov. 11: $31.63

Nov. 12: $29.96

Nov. 13: $31.15

Nov. 16: $31.82

Nov. 17 (at 11 a.m. EST): $31.72

Percent change: 0.28 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Nov. 11: $145.47

Nov. 12: $144.63

Nov. 13: $149.75

Nov. 16: $151.83

Nov. 17 (at 11 a.m. EST): $152.28

Percent change: 4.68 percent

Surgery Partners:

Nov. 11: $24.87

Nov. 12: $22.79

Nov. 13: $23.89

Nov. 16: $24.31

Nov. 17 (at 11 a.m. EST): $24.14

Percent change: -2.94 percent

