How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:
Nov. 11: $31.63
Nov. 12: $29.96
Nov. 13: $31.15
Nov. 16: $31.82
Nov. 17 (at 11 a.m. EST): $31.72
Percent change: 0.28 percent

HCA Healthcare:
Nov. 11: $145.47
Nov. 12: $144.63
Nov. 13: $149.75
Nov. 16: $151.83
Nov. 17 (at 11 a.m. EST): $152.28
Percent change: 4.68 percent

Surgery Partners:
Nov. 11: $24.87
Nov. 12: $22.79
Nov. 13: $23.89
Nov. 16: $24.31
Nov. 17 (at 11 a.m. EST): $24.14
Percent change: -2.94 percent

