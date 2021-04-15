How Optum fared in Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2021

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Optum broke into 2021 strong with increased revenue in the first quarter compared to the same time last year.

Here's a comparison of key figures from Optum's first-quarter reports in 2020 and 2021:

Q1 2020

Total revenue: $32.8 billion

Earnings from operations: $2.1 billion

Number of people OptumHealth served: 96 million

Other notes: Revenue per consumer increased 33 percent year over year, largely driven by the growth in value-based care arrangements.

Q1 2021

Total revenue: $36.4 billion

Earnings from operations: $2.6 billion

Number of people OptumHealth served: 99 million

Other notes: Revenue per consumer increased 31 percent year over year.

