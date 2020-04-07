How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares

The stock market has been slowly recovering with notable gains to start off the week.

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

April 1: $13

April 2: $13.19

April 3: $11.89

April 6: $13.50

April 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $15.42

Percent change: 18.62 percent

HCA Healthcare:

April 1: $83.66

April 2: $83.86

April 3: $81.87

April 6: $93.67

April 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $98.80

Percent change: 18.1 percent

Surgery Partners:

April 1: $5.28

April 2: $5.29

April 3: $4.80

April 6: $5.21

April 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $5.41

Percent change: 2.3 percent

