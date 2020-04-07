How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares
The stock market has been slowly recovering with notable gains to start off the week.
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
April 1: $13
April 2: $13.19
April 3: $11.89
April 6: $13.50
April 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $15.42
Percent change: 18.62 percent
HCA Healthcare:
April 1: $83.66
April 2: $83.86
April 3: $81.87
April 6: $93.67
April 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $98.80
Percent change: 18.1 percent
Surgery Partners:
April 1: $5.28
April 2: $5.29
April 3: $4.80
April 6: $5.21
April 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $5.41
Percent change: 2.3 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know
Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?
California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.