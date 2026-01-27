HCA’s 2025 revenue surpassed $75B: 10 things to know

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported $75.6 billion in total revenue from 2025, an  increase of $5 billion from 2024, according to its financial results released Jan. 27. 

Here are nine more things to know:

  1. The company’s revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 6.7% over the fourth quarter in 2024, hitting $19.5 billion. 
  2. Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare was $6.8 billion in 2025, an increase of more than $1 billion over 2024. 
  3. As of Dec. 31, 2025, HCA Healthcare operated about 2,500 ambulatory care sites, including ASCs, freestanding emergency rooms and urgent care centers and physician clinics. 
  4. The company operated 121 freestanding outpatient surgery centers at the end of 2025. 
  5. In 2025, HCA completed more than 1 million outpatient surgery cases, including more than 264,000 in the fourth quarter. 
  6. Outpatient revenues as a percentage of patient revenues was 39.7% for the fourth quarter and 38.4% for the full year. 
  7. The outpatient revenue percentages slightly increased from both the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.
  8. HCA is projecting 2026 revenue to be between $76.5 billion and $80 billion, with net income between $6.5 billion and $7 billion.
  9. The company’s board of directors has approved the repurchase of up to $10 billion for HCA’s outstanding common stock. 

