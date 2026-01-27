HCA’s 2025 revenue surpassed $75B: 10 things to know

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported $75.6 billion in total revenue from 2025, an increase of $5 billion from 2024, according to its financial results released Jan. 27.
Here are nine more things to know:
- The company’s revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 6.7% over the fourth quarter in 2024, hitting $19.5 billion.
- Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare was $6.8 billion in 2025, an increase of more than $1 billion over 2024.
- As of Dec. 31, 2025, HCA Healthcare operated about 2,500 ambulatory care sites, including ASCs, freestanding emergency rooms and urgent care centers and physician clinics.
- The company operated 121 freestanding outpatient surgery centers at the end of 2025.
- In 2025, HCA completed more than 1 million outpatient surgery cases, including more than 264,000 in the fourth quarter.
- Outpatient revenues as a percentage of patient revenues was 39.7% for the fourth quarter and 38.4% for the full year.
- The outpatient revenue percentages slightly increased from both the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.
- HCA is projecting 2026 revenue to be between $76.5 billion and $80 billion, with net income between $6.5 billion and $7 billion.
- The company’s board of directors has approved the repurchase of up to $10 billion for HCA’s outstanding common stock.