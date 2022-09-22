Healthcare's $19B+ deals: What ASCs need to know 

Healthcare giants like UnitedHealth Group, as well as nontraditional healthcare companies like CVS Health and Amazon, have made massive transactions in the last six months that point to an increasingly consolidated industry.

Here's what you need to know about four major deals totaling more than $19 billion:

1. On Sept. 5, CVS Health entered a deal to acquire home health company Signify Health for $8 billion, a move that marks the company's efforts to expand its value-based care offerings. Signify's value-based provider network includes 50 health plan clients and members and has focused on value-based care offerings since it acquired Caravan Health in March 2022.

UnitedHealth Group, Amazon and Option Care Health all made bids for the company, but CVS Health came out on top with the highest bid, adding more than 10,000 clinicians to CVS Health's portfolio.

2. On July 21, Amazon said it would acquire virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical in a cash deal valued at $3.9 billion. The deal will combine One Medical's technology and team with Amazon to offer more convenient and affordable healthcare in-person and virtually.

One Medical has more than 125 physical offices and reported having 767,000 total members at the end of the first quarter, including 39,000 at-risk members.

3. UnitedHealth subsidiary Optum, which owns and operates ASC management company Surgical Care Affiliates, acquired Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold for around $2 billion. Optum has yet to confirm the terms of the deal, which closed earlier this year.

Kelsey-Seybold is a multispecialty physician group with cancer and women's health centers, two ASCs and a sleep center. The group is building another ASC on a campus that will eventually have space for 82 providers.

4. In March, Optum also acquired home healthcare business LHC Group for around $5.4 billion. Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group offers in-home health and hospice care from 964 locations in 37 states.

The partnership aims to strengthen Optum's ability to provide value-based care. LHC employs about 30,000 people, including front-line care providers and administrative and support personnel.













