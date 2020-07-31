Health system-partnered ASC wraps up renovation — 3 details

The renovation of Ellicott City (Md.) Ambulatory Surgery Center is now complete, according to CRGA Design, an architecture and planning firm involved in the project.

Three things to know:

1. The renovation encompassed nearly 12,000 square feet, equipping the ASC with two operating rooms, 12 preparation and recovery bays, sterile storage space, decontamination and sterilization areas, and more.

2. Ellicott City Ambulatory Surgery Center is a physician-owned partner of Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health.

3. Surgeons at the ASC specialize in gastroenterology, neurology, general surgery, pain management, gynecology, podiatry and orthopedics.

