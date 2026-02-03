HCA adds 13 outpatient centers, 6 freestanding EDs

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has acquired 13 urgent care clinics and six freestanding emergency departments as it continues its outpatient expansion.

HCA’s Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare said Feb. 2 that it has acquired 13 CommunityMed urgent care centers to serve under CareNow Urgent Care.

Medical City Healthcare comprises 22 North Texas hospitals, nine off-campus emergency rooms, 15 ambulatory surgery centers and 16,500 employees, according to its website. The system’s CareNow Urgent Care subsidiary now operates more than 95 sites across Texas following the acquisition and brings HCA Healthcare’s urgent care presence to more than 340 locations nationwide,

The Texas urgent care locations are in Arlington, Bartonville, Crossroads, Haslet, Heath, Mansfield, Melissa, Midlothian, Princeton, Prosper and Wichita Falls, marking a new Medical City Healthcare market. The acquisition cost has not been disclosed.

In a separate transaction, HCA’s Austin, Texas-based St. David’s HealthCare also acquired six Austin-based emergency center locations Feb. 1, bringing its freestanding emergency center footprint in Central Texas to 13. The acquisition cost was also not disclosed.

The acquisitions continue HCA’s plan of doubling down on outpatient growth in the coming years. In a Jan. 27 earnings call, CEO Sam Hazen said that the system had “significant capital in the pipeline” for outpatient growth in 2026 and 2027. In 2025, HCA added about 100 facilities to its outpatient lines. HCA Healthcare reported a net income of $6.8 billion in 2025, a 17.8% increase year over year. The system is projecting a net income between $6.5 billion and $7 billion in 2026.