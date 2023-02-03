ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Georgia medical office building sells for $3.6M

A family trust has purchased a 8,770-square-foot medical office building in Evans, Ga., according to a Feb. 3 report from ConnectCRE.

The property is fully occupied by Anne Arundel Dermatology. The building was sold by PAWS Holdings.  

