Georgia medical office building sells for $3.6M

A family trust has purchased a 8,770-square-foot medical office building in Evans, Ga., according to a Feb. 3 report from ConnectCRE.
The property is fully occupied by Anne Arundel Dermatology. The building was sold by PAWS Holdings.
Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888
