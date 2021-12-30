Fraternal organization to finance $50K for New Jersey ASC

Members of fraternal organization Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge 1896 presented a check for $25,000 to Cape May Court House, N.J.-based Cape Regional's capital campaign for its new Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center, The Currents & Gazettes reported Dec. 29.

The check is the first installment of a $50,000 pledge. With the pledge, Cape Regional has reached $7.8 million toward its $10 million goal, according to The Currents & Gazettes.

The ASC has physicians and surgeons specializing in gastroenterology, orthopedics, sports medicine and pain management, among other specialties.

The 19,125-square-foot facility features four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, six preoperative bays, 16 postanesthesia care units and a centralized sterilization suite.