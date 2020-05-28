For-profit surgery center operator faces opposition in New Jersey hospital takeover bid

BMC Hospital and Hudson Regional Hospital are vying to take over Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center, The Jersey Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. BMC Hospital, a limited liability company made up of a group of partners from for-profit surgery center operator Chicago-based Surgicore, signed a letter of intent to acquire the hospital in March. The group said May 26 it expects to finalize the transaction "in a matter of days."

2. BMC has a deal to acquire the hospital without acquiring the land the hospital is on. The company originally said its deal would be contingent on BMC's right to acquire the land.

3. However, in mid-May, Hudson Regional revealed it signed a deal with the hospital's landlord to purchase the hospital and lease the land. Hudson Regional said May 27 it had offered to acquire all three CarePoint hospitals.

4. The Hudson County Board is also considering entering the fray to use eminent domain to seize the land from Bayonne's landlord. The county would seize the land to ensure the hospital remains operational as such.

