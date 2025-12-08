North Carolina physician practice acquired 

Local Infusion has acquired Carolina Neurology of Spartanburg (S.C.), an infusion center and practice serving a three-county region in Upstate South Carolina, according to a Dec. 5 press release.

The acquired practice generates $15.6 million in annual revenue and is among the largest infusion centers in the area. The deal, facilitated by Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers, marks Local Infusion’s formal entry into the South Carolina market as it scales its infusion services nationwide.

Local Infusion’s care model, which includes private suites, digital onboarding and transparent pricing, has been shown to reduce treatment costs by 40% to 60% per claim compared to hospital-based infusions.