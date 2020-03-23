Florida governor delays all elective medical procedures

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an executive order to delay all elective surgeries in the state March 20 to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. All hospitals, ASCs, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices in the state are banned from performing medically unnecessary surgeries.

2. The order lists several permissible procedures, including cancerous tumor removal, transplants, limb-threatening vascular surgeries, trauma-related procedures, and dental care related to pain management or infection prevention.

3. Florida's surgeon general and secretary for the Agency of Health Care Administration also recommended facilities conserve medical supplies, using supplies for COVID-19-related measures.

