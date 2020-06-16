Envision works to address racial inequalities & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare announced a plan to address racial inequities in healthcare, including "reinvigorating" its diversity and inclusion committee. Read more.

New Medicare prior authorization requirements will take effect for certain hospital outpatient department services July 1.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper extended 2020 deadlines for certificate-of-need applications and released initial projections on healthcare demand in 2021.

Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital is working with Morristown, Tenn.-based physicians on plans to build a multispecialty ASC.

More New York outpatient centers are restarting their elective surgical programs as the state continues to reopen.

Fort Collins, Colo.-based Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies and Longmont, Colo.-based Front Range Orthopedics & Spine on June 9 signed a definitive agreement to merge practices.

Tenet Florida Physician Services, a Boca Raton-based multispecialty physician group, has named Michael Davis CEO.

Lincoln, Neb., city officials on June 8 unanimously agreed to sell a piece of land to a group of local neurosurgeons who want to build a surgery center and medical office building.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge plans to open its new medical campus with a surgery center in late 2021.

Several of the largest hospital chains in the U.S. secured funding through government programs for COVID-19 relief as smaller practices struggled to do the same.

More articles on ASCs:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.