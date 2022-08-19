CVS Health: 7 big moves in 30 days

Drugstore and insurance company CVS Health has had a busy month as the company looks to enter the primary care market.

Here are seven updates since July 28:

1. CVS Health plans to enter the primary care market by the end of this year, according to a report from CNBC.

2. CVS Health approached One Medical with interest to align before Amazon entered an agreement in July to buy the primary care company for $3.9 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

3. CVS Health is planning to place a bid for home health company Signify Health, valued at $4.7 billion.

4. Amwell is working with CVS Health to roll out CVS' new virtual primary care service.

5. CVS Health and Aetna hired a large team of data scientists to use data analytics and artificial intelligence for better care delivery.

6. New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing CVS Health, alleging CVS Health forced New York hospitals and clinics to exclusively use its 340B program administrator sector, Wellpartner, which Ms. James said robbed hospitals of millions of dollars for years.

7. CVS Health named Creagh Milford, MD, senior vice president of retail health.