Connecticut medical office complex with ASC sells for $8M+

A medical office building complex with an ASC in Newington, Conn., was acquired by a national healthcare real estate investor for over $8 million, according to Connect Boston, a local commercial real estate news source. The seller was Jacobsen Properties.

Physicians at the Hartford Hospital Eye Surgery Center, the complex's anchoring property, perform over 10,000 procedures a year. Three other medical offices, which are 95 percent leased, are on the property.

Starling Physicians, a multispecialty physician group and select physical therapy are also tenants in the complex.

