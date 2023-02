Two Waterbury, Conn.-based real estate investors have purchased a 13,871-square-foot medical office building in Torrington, Conn., for $2.47 million, according to a Feb. 13 report from the Hartford Business Journal.

The 22-year-old building was sold by 52 Peck Road Associates LLC to two LLCs led by investors Mayer Behrend and Jason Katz.

Mr. Katz is principal of another LLC that bought a 28,000-square-foot medical office building for $1.5 million in January 2021.