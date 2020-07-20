Cincinnati Children's purchases building housing its outpatient center

Cincinnati Children's recently purchased the medical office building housing Northern Kentucky Outpatient Center in Crestview Hills, the Northern Kentucky Tribune reports.

Cincinnati Children's has operated out of the building for the past 15 years. The city had owned the building and sold it to the hospital.

City council member David Kramer said, "The City of Crestview Hills has a great partnership with Cincinnati Children's Medical Center and we are very proud that they chose our community for further investment."

More articles on healthcare:

Hybrid ASC is up and running with 43 cardiac partners: 6 things to know

Florida ASC closes real-estate sale-leaseback transaction: 4 details

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.