A medical office building in Novato, Calif., has sold for $30.05 million, according to a Jan. 4 report from the North Bay Business Journal.

The fully leased facility was purchased by SCP MOB 75 Rowland Way, an affiliate of Stockdale Capital Partners.

The property totals 81,410 square feet. The outpatient facility's anchor tenant is MarinHealth, which operates an outpatient clinic in conjunction with San Francisco-based UCSF Health.