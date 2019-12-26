Brooklyn Hospital plans $1.2B project with ASC — 3 insights

New York City-based Brooklyn Hospital Center is launching a $1.2 billion project to build a series of care towers, The Real Deal reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital plans to build a cancer center, an ASC as well as expand outpatient services and maternity care in the new towers.

2. The additions will require Brooklyn Hospital to hire 600 more employees.

3. The hospital plans to build the towers on a portion of a 5.5-acre plot it owns. The hospital will seek out commercial partners for the rest of the plot.

More articles on surgery centers:

Montecito Medical buys MOB, ASC in Virginia: 4 details

Arkansas hospital breaks ground on ASC — 4 insights

204 new ASCs opened or announced in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.