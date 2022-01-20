ASCs Inc. sells multispecialty California ASC

ASCs Inc. sold the Newport Beach (Calif.) Multi-Specialty Surgery Center to a regional ASC management company.

The sale was launched when the physician-founder of the ASC was nearing retirement and looking for a group to transition the center and provide a growth platform, ASCs Inc. said in a Jan. 19 release. 

The ASC features three operating rooms. 

"There is simply no question that the best way for ASC owners to realize maximum value for their assets is to expertly market their organizations and create a very competitive sales environment," Jon Vick, managing partner of ASCs Inc., said in the release

