ASC chain signs on deal to boost patient engagement

Force Therapeutics announced its partnership with Avon, Conn.-based Constitution Surgery Alliance to incorporate its digital care management platform, BioSpace reported June 17.

The platform offers video-based education and physical therapy that can be monitored by providers in real time to proactively oversee patients' recovery.

Constitution will launch the program at three Hartford (Conn.) Hospital surgery centers: the Hartford Surgery Center, Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center and Glastonbury Surgery Center, which are expected to take on approximately 40 percent of Harford Hospital's orthopedic surgery procedures in the coming years.

Hartford Hospital orthopedic surgeons already using the program advocated for its integration at Constitution Surgery Alliance because of the platform's many benefits: the ability to identify patients in need of additional support, the reduction in complications, and how using the software optimizes their workload.

"The Force platform will help us develop a scalable, best-practices model for outpatient orthopedic procedures that centers on the value of virtual patient education and data analysis," Kris Mineau, president and CEO of Constitution Surgery Alliance, told BioSpace. "By tracking performance at the procedure, facility, and population levels, CSA will have the data it needs to demonstrate superior or equivalent clinical outcomes, which will in turn drive surgeon recruitment and greater volume for our ambulatory surgery centers."

Going forward, Force Therapeutics plans to implement the platform at two more surgery centers by March 2023 and expand its Northeastern surgery center coverage to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia.