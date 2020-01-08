AmSurg in 2020: 5 things to know

Here are five things to know about AmSurg heading into this year.

1. AmSurg owns 258 ASCs in 35 states. The company is partnered with 3,500 physicians.

2. Around 10 percent of AmSurg's ASCs are co-owned by hospitals and health systems, according to a 2018 Moody's report.

3. The company is part of Envision, which private equity firm KKR acquired in 2018 for $9.9 billion. There was some speculation after the deal was announced about whether the firm would sell AmSurg, but the ASC company remains part of Envision for now.

4. AmSurg built its business model initially on endoscopy and eye centers, but the chain now includes orthopedic centers that are increasingly performing total joint replacements. The company's Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Ocala (Fla.) performed its 100th total joint replacement surgery in February. The company also announced that Phoenix-based OrthoArizona began performing outpatient anterior hip replacements in November, and Port Huron, Mich.-based Blue Water Surgery Center completed its first total joint replacement in October.

5. At the end of 2018, Moody's reported that AmSurg accounted for about 15 percent of Envision's revenue. By the end of 2019, the report noted Envision could achieve $50 million in revenue synergies due to the merger with AmSurg.

